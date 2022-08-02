Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VBSS training in Seychelles [Image 6 of 6]

    VBSS training in Seychelles

    KENYA

    02.08.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Charest 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    VICTORIA, Seychelles (Feb. 8, 2022) Cutlass Express participating forces perform visit, board, search, and seizure training in Victoria, Seychelles, Feb. 8, 2022. Cutlass Express, sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, is designed to improve regional cooperation among participating nations in order to increase maritime safety and security in the East Africa regions.

    This work, VBSS training in Seychelles [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Daniel Charest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #CutlassExpress2022

