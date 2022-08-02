VBSS training in Seychelles

VICTORIA, Seychelles (Feb. 8, 2022) Cutlass Express participating forces perform visit, board, search, and seizure training in Victoria, Seychelles, Feb. 8, 2022. Cutlass Express, sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, is designed to improve regional cooperation among participating nations in order to increase maritime safety and security in the East Africa regions.

