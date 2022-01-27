M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicles move to forward operating location

U.S. Soldiers from the 2nd Platoon, Alpha Company, 1/163rd Combined Arms Battalion, inspect Bradley M2A3 Fighting Vehicles at Ali Al Salem AB, Jan. 27, 2022. The vehicle is a light armored, fully tracked transport vehicle, providing cross-country mobility with mounted firepower and protection from artillery and small-arms fire. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2022 04:49
|Photo ID:
|7041615
|VIRIN:
|220127-Z-ZW877-0086
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|3.67 MB
|Location:
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
