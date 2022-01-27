Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicles move to forward operating location [Image 6 of 11]

    M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicles move to forward operating location

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    01.27.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    U.S. Soldiers from the 2nd Platoon, Alpha Company, 1/163rd Combined Arms Battalion, inspect Bradley M2A3 Fighting Vehicles at Ali Al Salem AB, Jan. 27, 2022. The vehicle is a light armored, fully tracked transport vehicle, providing cross-country mobility with mounted firepower and protection from artillery and small-arms fire. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2022
    Date Posted: 02.09.2022 04:49
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicles move to forward operating location [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Chloe Ochs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

