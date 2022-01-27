M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicles move to forward operating location

A U.S. Soldier from the 2nd Platoon, Alpha Company, 1/163rd Combined Arms Battalion, drives a Bradley M2A3 Fighting Vehicle to its inspection point at Ali Al Salem AB, Jan. 27, 2022. The vehicle is a light armored, fully tracked transport vehicle, providing cross-country mobility with mounted firepower and protection from artillery and small-arms fire. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs)

