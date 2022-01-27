Allied Spirit 22

A Latvian Armed Forces Soldier, assigned to the Combat Support Battalion, provides support to a defensive position armed with a Spike anti-tank weapon during training exercise Allied Spirit at Hohenfels, Germany, on January 27, 2022.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Rene Rosas)

