Allied Spirit 22

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Anna Fujinaka, assigned to 5-4 Air Defense Artillery Battalion, conducting operational planning with Latvian Armed Forces Officer, A.Stilbis, during training exercise Allied Spirit at Hohenfels, Germany, on January 27, 2022.
