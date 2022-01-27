Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Allied Spirit 22 [Image 3 of 5]

    Allied Spirit 22

    GERMANY

    01.27.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Rene Rosas 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Latvian Armed Forces Soldiers, assigned to the Combat Support Battalion, prepare a defensive position armed with a Spike anti-tank weapon during training exercise Allied Spirit at Hohenfels, Germany, on January 27, 2022.
    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Rene Rosas)

    This work, Allied Spirit 22 [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Rene Rosas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    Airdefense
    target_news_europe
    AlliedSpirit

