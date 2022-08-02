IMX/CE22 Multilateral Dive Training Event

220208-N-HP195-1391 MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 8, 2022) Petty Officer 2nd Class Satohu Fujiwata, a diver from Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, indicates the diameter of a training object placed on the hull of patrol coastal ship USS Thunderbolt (PC 12) as part of a demonstration of mine clearance techniques at Naval Support Activity Bahrain during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2022. IMX/Cutlass Express 2022 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving more than 60 nations and international organizations committed to enhancing partnerships and interoperability to strengthen maritime security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Okula)

