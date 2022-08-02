Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IMX/CE22 Multilateral Dive Training Event [Image 7 of 8]

    IMX/CE22 Multilateral Dive Training Event

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    02.08.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Okula 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220208-N-HP195-1391 MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 8, 2022) Petty Officer 2nd Class Satohu Fujiwata, a diver from Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, indicates the diameter of a training object placed on the hull of patrol coastal ship USS Thunderbolt (PC 12) as part of a demonstration of mine clearance techniques at Naval Support Activity Bahrain during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2022. IMX/Cutlass Express 2022 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving more than 60 nations and international organizations committed to enhancing partnerships and interoperability to strengthen maritime security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Okula)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2022
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
    This work, IMX/CE22 Multilateral Dive Training Event [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Christopher Okula, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    U.S. 5TH FLEET
    NAVCENT
    USS THUNDERBOLT
    CUTLASSEXPRESS
    IMX22

