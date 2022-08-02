IMX/CE22 Multilateral Dive Training Event

220208-N-HP195-1214 MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 8, 2022) Divers from the French Navy’s Mediterranean Clearance Divers Group based in Toulon, France, return equipment to a watercraft after demonstrating mine clearance techniques as part of a multilateral training event facilitated by explosive ordnance disposal technicians assigned to Commander, Task Group (CTG) 56.1 during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2022. IMX/Cutlass Express 2022 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving more than 60 nations and international organizations committed to enhancing partnerships and interoperability to strengthen maritime security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Okula)

