IMX/CE22 Multilateral Dive Training Event

220208-N-HP195-1302 MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 8, 2022) Lt. Augustin Voisin, a diver with the French Navy’s Mediterranean Clearance Divers Group based in Toulon, France, watches a team of divers from the Royal Navy demonstrate mine clearance techniques at Naval Support Activity Bahrain as part of a multilateral training event during International Maritime Exercise 2022. International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2022 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving more than 60 nations and international organizations committed to enhancing partnerships and interoperability to strengthen maritime security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Okula)

