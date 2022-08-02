USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors of the Quarter

220208-N-NW981-1032 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 8, 2022) Capt. Fred Goldhammer, commanding officer of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), presents the Senior Sailor of the Quarter award to Operations Specialist 1st Class Jasmine Iyere. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Emily Johnson)

