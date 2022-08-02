Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors of the Quarter

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors of the Quarter

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.08.2022

    Photo by Seaman Emily Johnson 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220208-N-NW981-1032 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 8, 2022) Capt. Fred Goldhammer, commanding officer of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), presents the Senior Sailor of the Quarter award to Operations Specialist 1st Class Jasmine Iyere. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Emily Johnson)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2022
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors of the Quarter [Image 4 of 4], by SN Emily Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

