USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors of the Quarter

220208-N-NW981-1034 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 8, 2022) Capt. Fred Goldhammer, right, commanding officer of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), and Command Master Chief Chris King, left, pose for a photo with the Sailors of the Quarter. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Emily Johnson)

