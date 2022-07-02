PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 7, 2022) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Tyvyion Freeman, center, directs Sailors removing tie-down chains from an MV-22 Osprey before take-off aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Feb. 7. Makin Island is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy Laramore)
This work, Makin Island Flight Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jeremy Laramore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
