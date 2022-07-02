Makin Island Flight Operations at Night

220207-N-IV962-2118

PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 7, 2022) – An MV-22 Osprey, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 362, prepares for take-off from the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Feb. 7. Makin Island is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nadia Lund)

