    Makin Island Flight Operations at Night [Image 1 of 5]

    Makin Island Flight Operations at Night

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.07.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nadia Lund 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    220207-N-IV962-2118
    PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 7, 2022) – An MV-22 Osprey, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 362, prepares for take-off from the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Feb. 7. Makin Island is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nadia Lund)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2022
    Date Posted: 02.08.2022 19:49
    Photo ID: 7041203
    VIRIN: 220207-N-IV962-2118
    Resolution: 5438x3884
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

    This work, Makin Island Flight Operations at Night [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Nadia Lund, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sailor
    LHD 8
    MKI

