    Makin Island Flight Operations [Image 2 of 5]

    Makin Island Flight Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.07.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeremy Laramore 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    220207-N-TF178-1047
    PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 7, 2022) – An F-35B Lightning II, assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122, prepares to land aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Feb. 7. Makin Island is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy Laramore)

    This work, Makin Island Flight Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jeremy Laramore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

