Manning the Mission - TSgt Matheny

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- U.S. Space Force Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey “Singe” Matheny, Space Delta 3 - Space Electromagnetic Warfare, 4th Space Control Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of weapons and tactics, participates in combatives and small arm tactics training on Peterson Space Force Base Jan. 12, 2022. A large part of the 4th SCS mission is to participate in realistic training to better prepare for a deployed environment. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Alexus Wilcox)

