Manning the Mission - TSgt Matheny

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – Isaac Lopez, 21st Security Forces Squadron unit trainer provides instruction to U.S. Space Force Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey “Singe” Matheny, Space Delta 3 Space Electromagnetic Warfare, 4th Space Control Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of weapons and tactics during combatives and small arm tactics training on Peterson Space Force Base Jan. 12, 2022. Matheny and DEL 3 Airmen and Guardians participate in regular trainings in order to increase readiness within the unit. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Alexus Wilcox)

