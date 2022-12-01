Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Manning the Mission - TSgt Matheny [Image 1 of 2]

    Manning the Mission - TSgt Matheny

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexus Wilcox 

    Peterson Schriever Garrison

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – Isaac Lopez, 21st Security Forces Squadron unit trainer provides instruction to U.S. Space Force Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey “Singe” Matheny, Space Delta 3 Space Electromagnetic Warfare, 4th Space Control Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of weapons and tactics during combatives and small arm tactics training on Peterson Space Force Base Jan. 12, 2022. Matheny and DEL 3 Airmen and Guardians participate in regular trainings in order to increase readiness within the unit. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Alexus Wilcox)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2022
    Date Posted: 02.08.2022 17:07
    Photo ID: 7041037
    VIRIN: 220112-F-SK775-1114
    Resolution: 6603x4912
    Size: 25.85 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Manning the Mission - TSgt Matheny [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Alexus Wilcox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Manning the Mission - TSgt Matheny
    Manning the Mission - TSgt Matheny

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Manning the Mission - TSgt Matheny

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Colorado
    USSF
    21st Security Forces
    United States Space Force
    Peterson-Schriever Garrison
    PSFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT