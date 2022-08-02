Manning the Mission - TSgt Matheny

Photo By Senior Airman Alexus Wilcox | PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- U.S. Space Force Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey “Singe”...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Alexus Wilcox | PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- U.S. Space Force Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey “Singe” Matheny, Space Delta 3 - Space Electromagnetic Warfare, 4th Space Control Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of weapons and tactics, participates in combatives and small arm tactics training on Peterson Space Force Base Jan. 12, 2022. A large part of the 4th SCS mission is to participate in realistic training to better prepare for a deployed environment. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Alexus Wilcox) see less | View Image Page

Matheny joined the U.S. Air Force in 2014 as an organic space systems operator, someone who does everything from detecting sea-launched ballistic missiles and tracking satellites to assisting in rocket launches and space flight operations, before transitioning into the U.S. Space Force. During this time, he attended weapons school, something that was previously only for officers, to become a “Patch” or enlisted weapons officer.

Matheny’s unique position has allowed him to find and fix problems, and has exposed him to unique opportunities that most enlisted might not get.

“I get to do a little bit of everything. I get to do a little bit of teaching, a little bit of product development, a little bit of integration and really just watching the development of the squadron get better, get smarter, get more lethal, and in some cases, having a direct hand in that change; that’s awesome,” said Matheny.

Matheny has already become a voice for innovation and change in the 4th SCS.

“Now that we know what the threat is and how our adversaries are trying to beat us, we have to adapt. We have to find unique ways to continue this mission set,” said Matheny.

Matheny went on to explain a huge part of their mission at the 4th SCS is participating in more realistic training and integrating with joint partners so when the opportunity to deploy arrives, they are ready.

“I think having the capability of the 4th SCS is a really good arrow in the military’s quiver,” said Matheny.

“Operating from the shadows where we might not get all the glory, is okay because we know at the end of the day we helped enable that victory,” said Matheny. “I think that’s important for everybody to understand.”