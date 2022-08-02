Putting some light on it

Tech. Sgt. Larry Price, 911th Maintenance Squadron crew chief, tightens a bolt in the lavatory service compartment during a home station check inspection of a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Feb. 8, 2022. During HSC inspections, Airmen thoroughly inspect the aircraft for damage and make necessary repairs ensuring the aircraft is mission ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2022 15:24
|Photo ID:
|7040828
|VIRIN:
|220208-F-UJ876-1010
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|10.28 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
