Tech. Sgt. Larry Price, 911th Maintenance Squadron crew chief, tightens a bolt in the lavatory service compartment during a home station check inspection of a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Feb. 8, 2022. C-17s must go through an HSC every 180 days to ensure that the aircraft operates at peak performance, no matter the demands of the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2022 15:24
|Photo ID:
|7040833
|VIRIN:
|220208-F-UJ876-1005
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|12.34 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Light tightening [Image 4 of 4], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT