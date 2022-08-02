Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Light tightening [Image 3 of 4]

    Light tightening

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2022

    Photo by Joshua Seybert 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Larry Price, 911th Maintenance Squadron crew chief, tightens a bolt in the lavatory service compartment during a home station check inspection of a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Feb. 8, 2022. C-17s must go through an HSC every 180 days to ensure that the aircraft operates at peak performance, no matter the demands of the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

