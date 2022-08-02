Plane work

Tech. Sgt. Larry Price, 911th Maintenance Squadron crew chief, tightens a bolt in the lavatory service compartment during a home station check inspection of a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Feb. 8, 2022. C-17s must go through an HSC every 180 days to ensure that the aircraft operates at peak performance, no matter the demands of the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

Date Taken: 02.08.2022
Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US