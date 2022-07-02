Brig. Gen. Donald K. Carpenter visits Pease

Brig. Gen. Donald K. Carpenter, Director of Logistics, Engineering, and Force Protection for the Air National Guard, takes a selfie alongside Tech. Sgt. John Radcliffe, an aerospace propulsion technician assigned to the 157th Maintenance Group, with a borescope at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire Feb. 7, 2021. Carpenter took his first tour of the Air Force's newest multirole tanker, the KC-46 Pegasus, and learned about the modern tools and innovation the maintainers use to preserve the refueler. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Victoria Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2022 12:46
|Photo ID:
|7040577
|VIRIN:
|220207-Z-TW741-1009
|Resolution:
|4730x3158
|Size:
|2.79 MB
|Location:
|PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
