    Brig. Gen. Donald K. Carpenter visits Pease [Image 1 of 6]

    Brig. Gen. Donald K. Carpenter visits Pease

    PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Victoria Nelson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Donald K. Carpenter, Director of Logistics, Engineering, and Force Protection for the Air National Guard, is briefed about the exterior of the KC-46 Pegasus by Master Sgt. Scott McCracken with the 157th Maintenance Group at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire Feb. 7, 2021. Carpenter took his first tour of the Air Force's newest multirole tanker, the KC-46 Pegasus, and learned about the modern tools and innovation the maintainers use to preserve the refueler. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

