Brig. Gen. Donald K. Carpenter visits Pease

Brig. Gen. Donald K. Carpenter, Director of Logistics, Engineering, and Force Protection for the Air National Guard, learns about the internal advancements in the KC-46 Pegasus engines from Tech Sgt. John Radcliffe and Master Sgt. Dustin Bugado with the 157th Maintenance Group, Feb. 7, 2021 at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. Carpenter took his first tour of the Air Force's newest multirole tanker, the KC-46 Pegasus, and learned about the modern tools and innovation the maintainers use to preserve the refueler. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

