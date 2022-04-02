U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force's Cameron Breier finishes the men's 400-meter dash during the Invitational at the Peak track and field event held at the Academy's Cadet Field House in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Feb. 4, 2022. Breir finished with a time of 48.94 seconds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin R. Pacheco)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2022 Date Posted: 02.08.2022 12:28 Photo ID: 7040548 VIRIN: 220204-F-NU281-1039 Resolution: 4427x2947 Size: 2.85 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAFA Hosts Invitational at the Peak [Image 18 of 18], by Justin Pacheco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.