    USAFA Hosts Invitational at the Peak [Image 17 of 18]

    USAFA Hosts Invitational at the Peak

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2022

    Photo by Justin Pacheco 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force's Cameron Breier finishes the men's 400-meter dash during the Invitational at the Peak track and field event held at the Academy's Cadet Field House in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Feb. 4, 2022. Breir finished with a time of 48.94 seconds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin R. Pacheco)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.08.2022 12:28
    Photo ID: 7040548
    VIRIN: 220204-F-NU281-1039
    Resolution: 4427x2947
    Size: 2.85 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFA Hosts Invitational at the Peak [Image 18 of 18], by Justin Pacheco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force Academy
    USAFA

