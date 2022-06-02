USAFA Hosts the Patriot Rifle Conference Championships

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force's Morgan Kreb competes in the Patriot Rifle Conference Championships at the Academy's Cadet Gym Rifle Range in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Feb. 6, 2022. Kreb was the top-scoring Falcon at 1184 after shooting 585 in smallbore and 599 in air rifle, and posted a career high in both events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin R. Pacheco)

