Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAFA Hosts the Patriot Rifle Conference Championships [Image 18 of 18]

    USAFA Hosts the Patriot Rifle Conference Championships

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2022

    Photo by Justin Pacheco 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force's Morgan Kreb competes in the Patriot Rifle Conference Championships at the Academy's Cadet Gym Rifle Range in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Feb. 6, 2022. Kreb was the top-scoring Falcon at 1184 after shooting 585 in smallbore and 599 in air rifle, and posted a career high in both events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin R. Pacheco)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2022
    Date Posted: 02.08.2022 12:28
    Photo ID: 7040549
    VIRIN: 220206-F-NU281-1026
    Resolution: 4271x2843
    Size: 3.28 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFA Hosts the Patriot Rifle Conference Championships [Image 18 of 18], by Justin Pacheco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAFA Track and Field Invitational at the Peak
    USAFA Track and Field Invitational at the Peak
    USAFA Track and Field Invitational at the Peak
    USAFA Track and Field Invitational at the Peak
    USAFA Track and Field Invitational at the Peak
    USAFA Track and Field Invitational at the Peak
    USAFA Track and Field Invitational at the Peak
    USAFA Track and Field Invitational at the Peak
    USAFA Track and Field Invitational at the Peak
    USAFA Track and Field Invitational at the Peak
    USAFA Hosts Invitational at the Peak
    USAFA Hosts Invitational at the Peak
    USAFA Hosts Invitational at the Peak
    USAFA Hosts Invitational at the Peak
    UYSAFA Hosts Invitational at the Peak
    USAFA Hosts Invitational at the Peak
    USAFA Hosts Invitational at the Peak
    USAFA Hosts the Patriot Rifle Conference Championships

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force Academy
    USAFA
    Riflery

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT