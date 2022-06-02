U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force's Morgan Kreb competes in the Patriot Rifle Conference Championships at the Academy's Cadet Gym Rifle Range in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Feb. 6, 2022. Kreb was the top-scoring Falcon at 1184 after shooting 585 in smallbore and 599 in air rifle, and posted a career high in both events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin R. Pacheco)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2022 12:28
|Photo ID:
|7040549
|VIRIN:
|220206-F-NU281-1026
|Resolution:
|4271x2843
|Size:
|3.28 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFA Hosts the Patriot Rifle Conference Championships [Image 18 of 18], by Justin Pacheco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
