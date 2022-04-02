U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force's Charles Dimnwaobi competes in the men's 400-meter dash during the Invitational at the Peak track and field event held at the Academy's Cadet Field House in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Feb. 4, 2022. Dimnwaobi finished with a time of 49.17 seconds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin R. Pacheco)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2022 12:28
|Photo ID:
|7040547
|VIRIN:
|220204-F-NU281-1037
|Resolution:
|3101x2064
|Size:
|2.54 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFA Hosts Invitational at the Peak [Image 18 of 18], by Justin Pacheco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT