    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE commanding general views construction of UOQ buildings [Image 11 of 11]

    USACE commanding general views construction of UOQ buildings

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    01.31.2022

    Photo by Richard Bumgardner 

    USACE Transatlantic Expeditionary District

    Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon, the 55th Chief of Engineers and commanding general of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, listens to Col. Philip Secrist, commander of the Transatlantic Division's Middle East District, on the construction site for the new Unaccompanied Officer’s Quarters at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Jan. 31, 2022. When complete the $22 million project with have four buildings and house approximately 300 personnel, significantly upgrading from existing temporary living facilities. Lt. Gen. Spellmon is in Kuwait reviewing Army Corps of Engineer projects and meeting with key leaders and staff from the Transatlantic Division's two districts, the Middle East District and Transatlantic Expeditionary District. He will also meet with senior U.S. embassy personnel along with Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense and Kuwaiti Naval officers during his key leader engagements. (U.S. Army photo by Richard Bumgardner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2022
    Date Posted: 02.08.2022 09:05
    Photo ID: 7040197
    VIRIN: 220201-A-JJ298-313
    Resolution: 1921x1041
    Size: 1021.48 KB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE commanding general views construction of UOQ buildings [Image 11 of 11], by Richard Bumgardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Camp Arifjan
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    TAE
    TAD
    Transatlantic Division
    Richard Bumgardner
    Transatlantic Middle East District
    55th Chief of Engineers
    Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon
    Transatlantic Expeditionary District
    Col. Philip Seacrist

