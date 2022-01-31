Col. Charles Lockwood (center), the commander of Area Support Group - Kuwait, briefs Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon, the 55th Chief of Engineers and commanding general of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, on the construction plans for Camp Arifjan in Kuwait, on Jan. 31, 2022. The visiting party is standing on recently poured concrete for the future Unaccompanied Officer’s Quarters. When complete the $22 million project with have four buildings and house approximately 300 personnel, significantly upgrading from existing temporary living facilities. Lt. Gen. Spellmon is in Kuwait reviewing Army Corps of Engineer projects and meeting with key leaders and staff from the Transatlantic Division's two districts, the Middle East District and Transatlantic Expeditionary District. He will also meet with senior U.S. embassy personnel along with Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense and Kuwaiti Naval officers during his key leader engagements. (U.S. Army photo by Richard Bumgardner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2022 Date Posted: 02.08.2022 09:09 Photo ID: 7040193 VIRIN: 220201-A-JJ298-307 Resolution: 1897x1054 Size: 1.03 MB Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE commanding general views construction of UOQ buildings [Image 11 of 11], by Richard Bumgardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.