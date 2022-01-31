Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE commanding general views construction of UOQ buildings [Image 10 of 11]

    USACE commanding general views construction of UOQ buildings

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    01.31.2022

    Photo by Richard Bumgardner 

    USACE Transatlantic Expeditionary District

    Col. Charles Lockwood (center), the commander of Area Support Group - Kuwait, briefs Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon, the 55th Chief of Engineers and commanding general of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, on the construction plans for Camp Arifjan in Kuwait, on Jan. 31, 2022. The visiting party is standing on recently poured concrete for the future Unaccompanied Officer’s Quarters. When complete the $22 million project with have four buildings and house approximately 300 personnel, significantly upgrading from existing temporary living facilities. Lt. Gen. Spellmon is in Kuwait reviewing Army Corps of Engineer projects and meeting with key leaders and staff from the Transatlantic Division's two districts, the Middle East District and Transatlantic Expeditionary District. He will also meet with senior U.S. embassy personnel along with Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense and Kuwaiti Naval officers during his key leader engagements. (U.S. Army photo by Richard Bumgardner)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2022
    Date Posted: 02.08.2022 09:06
    Photo ID: 7040196
    VIRIN: 220201-A-JJ298-314
    Resolution: 1774x1127
    Size: 975.28 KB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE commanding general views construction of UOQ buildings [Image 11 of 11], by Richard Bumgardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Camp Arifjan
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Area Support Group - Kuwait
    TAE
    TAD
    Transatlantic Division
    Richard Bumgardner
    55th Chief of Engineers
    Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon
    Transatlantic Expeditionary District
    Col. Charles Lockwood

