U.S. Air Force and Qatar Emiri Air Force service members compete in a soccer match during Qatar National Sport Day at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 8, 2022. During the day, the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing and QEAF competed in a series of events including tug-of-war, tennis and soccer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)(photo edited using tilt-shift technique)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2022 06:40
|Photo ID:
|7040084
|VIRIN:
|220208-F-IH072-1254
|Resolution:
|4800x2700
|Size:
|3.38 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 379th AEW Airmen participate in Qatar National Sport Day [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Sergio Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT