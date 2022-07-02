U.S. Air Force and Qatar Emiri Air Force service members compete in a soccer match during Qatar National Sport Day at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 8, 2022. During the day, the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing and QEAF competed in a series of events including tug-of-war, tennis and soccer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)(photo edited using tilt-shift technique)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2022 Date Posted: 02.08.2022 06:40 Photo ID: 7040084 VIRIN: 220208-F-IH072-1254 Resolution: 4800x2700 Size: 3.38 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 379th AEW Airmen participate in Qatar National Sport Day [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Sergio Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.