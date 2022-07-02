Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    379th AEW Airmen participate in National Qatar Sport Day [Image 1 of 7]

    379th AEW Airmen participate in National Qatar Sport Day

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    02.07.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio Gamboa 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing play tug-of-war during Qatar National Sport Day at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 8, 2022. U.S. Air Force and Qatar Emiri Air Force service members participated in friendly competitions throughout the day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2022
    Date Posted: 02.08.2022 06:40
    Photo ID: 7040077
    VIRIN: 220208-F-IH072-1036
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 379th AEW Airmen participate in National Qatar Sport Day [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Sergio Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    379th AEW Airmen participate in National Qatar Sport Day
    379th AEW Airmen participate in National Qatar Sport Day
    379th AEW Airmen participate in Qatar National Sport Day
    379th AEW Airmen participate in Qatar National Sport Day
    379th AEW Airmen participate in Qatar National Sport Day
    379th AEW Airmen participate in Qatar National Sport Day
    379th AEW Airmen participate in Qatar National Sport Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Qatar
    sports
    team
    military
    Air Force
    airman

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT