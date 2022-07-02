379th AEW Airmen participate in National Qatar Sport Day

U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing play tug-of-war during Qatar National Sport Day at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 8, 2022. U.S. Air Force and Qatar Emiri Air Force service members participated in friendly competitions throughout the day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

Date Taken: 02.07.2022 Date Posted: 02.08.2022 Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA