379th AEW Airmen participate in National Qatar Sport Day

U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing and Qatar Emiri Air Force members compete in a soccer match during Qatar National Sport Day at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 8, 2022. Al Udeid Airmen were invited to participate in friendly competitions to strengthen the partnership between the 379th AEW and QEAF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

