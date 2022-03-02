U.S. Air Force staff sergeants and technical sergeants raise their hands to vote during an election for new Rock Solid 5/6 council members, at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Feb. 3, 2021. The 5/6 council creates networking connections to improve one’s ability to supervise and mentor Airmen and fellow non-commissioned officers to develop the future of the Air Force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2022 04:51
|Photo ID:
|7040013
|VIRIN:
|220203-Z-YI114-1007
|Resolution:
|4426x2945
|Size:
|4.3 MB
|Location:
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NCO professional organization holds elections for key positions [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
