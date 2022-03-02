Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCO professional organization holds elections for key positions [Image 2 of 6]

    NCO professional organization holds elections for key positions

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    02.03.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Terence Mimms, assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, pitches why he would be a good professional development coordinator for the Rock Solid 5/6 Council, during elections at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Feb. 3, 2022. The 5/6 council creates networking connections to improve one’s ability to supervise and mentor Airmen and fellow non-commissioned officers to develop the future of the Air Force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    NCO
    Southwest Asia
    non-commissioned officer
    The Rock
    professional organizations

