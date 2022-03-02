U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Folole Wyberski, assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Medical Group, performs the master at arms duties during a Rock Solid 5/6 Council meeting at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Feb. 3, 2022. The 5/6 council creates networking connections to improve one’s ability to supervise and mentor Airmen and fellow non-commissioned officers to develop the future of the Air Force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2022 Date Posted: 02.08.2022 04:48 Photo ID: 7040009 VIRIN: 220203-Z-YI114-1004 Resolution: 1097x1646 Size: 1.39 MB Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NCO professional organization holds elections for key positions [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.