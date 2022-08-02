Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LRC Italy employee retires to a life of family, photography, Ferraris, his famous tiramisu [Image 1 of 2]

    LRC Italy employee retires to a life of family, photography, Ferraris, his famous tiramisu

    VICENZA, ITALY

    02.08.2022

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Valerio Andreazzi is the property book officer for Logistics Readiness Center Italy, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. The Italian local national employee is about to retire after 37 years of service with the U.S. Army and says he looks forward to a life of family, photography, Ferraris and his famous tiramisu. (Photo illustration by Cameron Porter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2022
    Date Posted: 02.08.2022 01:29
    Photo ID: 7039900
    VIRIN: 220208-A-SM279-639
    Resolution: 1445x1991
    Size: 265.36 KB
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    Hometown: VICENZA, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LRC Italy employee retires to a life of family, photography, Ferraris, his famous tiramisu [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    LRC Italy employee retires to a life of family, photography, Ferraris, his famous tiramisu
    LRC Italy employee retires to a life of family, photography, Ferraris, his famous tiramisu

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    LRC Italy employee retires to a life of family, photography, Ferraris, his famous tiramisu

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    ArmySustainment
    PeopleFirst
    target_news_europe
    ArmyMateriel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT