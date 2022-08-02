LRC Italy employee retires to a life of family, photography, Ferraris, his famous tiramisu

Photo By Cameron Porter | Valerio Andreazzi is the property book officer for Logistics Readiness Center Italy,...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Porter | Valerio Andreazzi is the property book officer for Logistics Readiness Center Italy, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. The Italian local national employee is about to retire after 37 years of service with the U.S. Army and says he looks forward to a life of family, photography, Ferraris and his famous tiramisu. (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Name: Valerio Andreazzi



Job title: Supervisory Supply Technician and Property Book Officer



Assigned: Logistics Readiness Center Italy, 405th Army Field Support Brigade



Location: Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy



Experience: I started working for the U.S. government in 1985. My first job was as a warehouse worker and laborer, and then I transitioned over to supply clerk and supply technician and finally to supervisor of the Installation Property Book Office, LRC Italy. I’ve worked with some really great people over the years, who I will miss as I am now about to retire.



Hometown: Vicenza, Italy



Family: I am married to my wife, Milvia, and we have one son named Davide.



Q: Can you explain what your duties are at LRC Italy?



A: I maintain two property books – one for LRC Italy and one for U.S. Army Garrison Italy with three unit identification codes and more than 150 hand receipt holders. This includes Autostrada Telepasses and invoicing and fuel point keys as well as legacy fuel coupons and their replacement fuel cards, which are controlled items.



Q: Why is your mission at LRC Italy so important?



A: Without the efforts of the entire LRC Italy team, logistics life support to the military units and organizations in the USAG Italy area of operations would fail, hindering or halting operations of our supported units and organizations. In my current role as property book officer I am responsible for assisting more than 150 hand receipt holders with accountability of property worth over $27 million. Ultimately, I help the U.S. government save money every day by fighting fraud, waste and abuse. That’s why my job is important.



Q: What do you enjoy about your job, and what motivates you?



A: I am about to retire after 37 years of service. I have enjoyed my work with the U.S. government all these years, but in the last year achieving another high-level, outstanding inspection rating from U.S. Army Sustainment Command and U.S. Army Installation Management Command means a lot to me. My very dedicated team and I have achieved multiple high-level awards and outstanding inspection ratings over the years, which makes me very proud. I will miss all the good people with and for whom I have worked. There have been some really great people over the years – Italians, Americans and Germans at different points – helping to make this a team of which I’m incredibly proud. Next, I look forward to focusing on my family as well as my hobbies – photography, Ferraris and my famous tiramisu.



LRC Italy and 405th AFSB: LRC Italy is one of seven LRCs under the command and control of the 405th AFSB. LRCs execute installation logistics support and services to include supply, maintenance, transportation and food service management as well as clothing issue facility operations, hazardous material management, personal property and household goods, passenger travel, and non-tactical vehicle and garrison equipment management. When it comes to providing day-to-day installation services, LRC Italy directs, manages and coordinates a variety of operations and activities in support of USAG Italy. LRC Italy reports to the 405th AFSB, which is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and under the operational control of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa. The brigade is headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany, and provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. Forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.