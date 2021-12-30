USS Key West Holds Change-of-Command Ceremony

SANTA RITA, Guam (Dec. 30, 2021) – The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Key West (SSN 722) held a change of command ceremony at Naval Base Guam, Dec. 30. Cmdr. Jeb Parm, from Twin Lake, Michigan, relieved Cmdr. Michael McGuire, from West Babylon, New York, as Key West’s commanding officer during the ceremony which was held at Naval Base Guam.

