USS Key West Holds Change-of-Command Ceremony

SANTA RITA, Guam (Dec. 30, 2021) – The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Key West (SSN 722) held a change of command ceremony at Naval Base Guam, Dec. 30.



Cmdr. Jeb Parm, from Twin Lake, Michigan, relieved Cmdr. Michael McGuire, from West Babylon, New York, as Key West’s commanding officer during the ceremony which held at Naval Base Guam.



Capt. Bret Grabbe, commander, Submarine Squadron 15, presided over the ceremony. He congratulated McGuire on his outstanding accomplishments during his time as commanding officer of Key West.



“Mike, thanks for your service at sea,” Grabbe said. “You have positively contributed to the Navy's plan to forward deploy the most advanced and capable units to enable the greatest amount of striking power and operational capability in the timeliest manner to establish the competitive advantage in the Pacific. Cmdr. Parm, you are getting ready to experience a tour like no other you've had so far. I look forward to working with you and Key West to maintain the advantage.”



Before the official turnover, McGuire spoke to the crew the last time as their commanding officer.



“When I started this tour I promised that I would endeavor to do my best, and through the last few years I have endured many hardships, and many blessings. We have stood at the enemy’s front door poised to respond, and here on Key West, we have always provided our nation with a

capable warfighting asset.”



Key West recently returned from a routine deployment in the Indo-Pacific region.



“I leave behind a spark of hope that will remain in each one of you throughout your lives,” McGuire said. “Among you are the future leaders of our nation."



Key West is one of multiple Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 (CSS-15), which is located at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam. The squadron staff is responsible for providing training, material and personnel readiness support to these commands. Also based out of Naval Base Guam are submarine tenders USS Frank Cable (AS 40) and USS Emory S. Land (AS 39). The submarines and tenders are maintained as part of the U.S. Navy's forward-deployed submarine force and are readily capable of meeting global operational requirements.



For more news from Commander, Submarine Squadron 15, visit our official CSS-15 website at http://www.csp.navy.mil/css15 and our official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SubmarineSquadron15/

