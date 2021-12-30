Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Key West Holds Change-of-Command Ceremony

    USS Key West Holds Change-of-Command Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    12.30.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Randall Ramaswamy 

    U.S. Naval Base Guam

    SANTA RITA, Guam (Dec. 30, 2021) – The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Key West (SSN 722) held a change of command ceremony at Naval Base Guam, Dec. 30. Cmdr. Jeb Parm, from Twin Lake, Michigan, relieved Cmdr. Michael McGuire, from West Babylon, New York, as Key West’s commanding officer during the ceremony which was held at Naval Base Guam.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2021
    Date Posted: 02.08.2022
    Photo ID: 7039856
    VIRIN: 211230-N-OH628-1230
    Resolution: 3337x4894
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Key West Holds Change-of-Command Ceremony, by PO2 Randall Ramaswamy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Key West Holds Change-of-Command Ceremony

