    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    25th DIVARTY Best by Test Competition: Day Two [Image 3 of 4]

    25th DIVARTY Best by Test Competition: Day Two

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2022

    Photo by Spc. Rachel Christensen 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    A U.S. Army Soldier from 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, stands and faces his team after firing an M119 Howitzer on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Feb. 1, 2022. The Best By Test competition is held to test capabilities and determine the best field artillery teams in the 25th Infantry Division. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rachel Christensen/28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022 16:36
    Photo ID: 7039392
    VIRIN: 220201-A-LU759-0004
    Resolution: 4696x3131
    Size: 5.74 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th DIVARTY Best by Test Competition: Day Two [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Rachel Christensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    25th infantry division
    pool
    25 ID
    competition
    artillery
    tropic lightning
    swim test
    light fighter
    divarty
    division artillery
    best by test
    strike hard

