25th DIVARTY Best by Test Competition: Day Two

U.S. Army Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, fire an M119 Howitzer on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Feb. 1, 2022. The Best By Test competition is held to test capabilities and determine the best field artillery teams in the 25th Infantry Division. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rachel Christensen/28th Public Affairs Detachment)

