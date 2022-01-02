A U.S. Army Soldier with 3rd Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment, 25th Division Artillery, 25th Infantry Division, holds onto a M777 tube after firing during a competition on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Feb. 1, 2022. The Best by Test competition serves to test the capabilities of the 25th’s field artillery teams as well as their overall fitness and knowledge. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rachel Christensen/28th Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2022 Date Posted: 02.07.2022 16:36 Photo ID: 7039390 VIRIN: 220201-A-LU759-0001 Resolution: 4815x3210 Size: 7.37 MB Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 25th DIVARTY Best by Test: Day Two [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Rachel Christensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.