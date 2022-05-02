Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Honorable Meredith Berger tours USS Savannah (LCS 28) [Image 3 of 3]

    The Honorable Meredith Berger tours USS Savannah (LCS 28)

    BRUNSWICK, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2022

    Photo by Lt. Gabrielle Dimaapi 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    220205-N-LN643-0012 BRUNSWICK, Ga. (Feb. 5, 2022) Cmdr. Kevin Ray (left), commanding officer of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Savannah (LCS 28), gives a tour to the Honorable Meredith Berger (right), Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment; and performing the duties of the Under Secretary of the Navy; Rear Adm. Casey Moton (second from left), Program Executive Officer, Unmanned and Small Combatants; and Capt. Jack Fay (second from right), commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron ONE. LCS 28 is the sixth ship to be named for Savannah. USS Savannah (LCS 28) was commissioned in Brunswick, Ga. Feb. 5, 2022. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Gabrielle Dimaapi/Released)

    This work, The Honorable Meredith Berger tours USS Savannah (LCS 28) [Image 3 of 3], by LT Gabrielle Dimaapi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Under Secretary of the Navy
    UNSECNAV
    Littoral Combat Ship Squadron ONE
    USS Savannah

