The Honorable Meredith Berger tours USS Savannah (LCS 28)

220205-N-LN643-0012 BRUNSWICK, Ga. (Feb. 5, 2022) Cmdr. Kevin Ray (left), commanding officer of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Savannah (LCS 28), gives a tour to the Honorable Meredith Berger (right), Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment; and performing the duties of the Under Secretary of the Navy; Rear Adm. Casey Moton (second from left), Program Executive Officer, Unmanned and Small Combatants; and Capt. Jack Fay (second from right), commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron ONE. LCS 28 is the sixth ship to be named for Savannah. USS Savannah (LCS 28) was commissioned in Brunswick, Ga. Feb. 5, 2022. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Gabrielle Dimaapi/Released)

