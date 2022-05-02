220205-N-LN643-0008 BRUNSWICK, Ga. (Feb. 5, 2022) The Honorable Meredith Berger, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment and performing the duties of the Under Secretary of the Navy, delivers remarks during the commissioning ceremony for Independence-variant littoral combat ship, USS Savannah (LCS 28) in Brunswick, Ga. LCS 28 is the sixth ship to be named for Savannah. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Gabrielle Dimaapi/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2022 Date Posted: 02.07.2022 16:20 Photo ID: 7039380 VIRIN: 220205-N-LN643-0008 Resolution: 4000x2250 Size: 2.35 MB Location: BRUNSWICK, GA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Honorable Meredith Berger delivers remarks during the commissioning ceremony for USS Savannah (LCS 28) [Image 3 of 3], by LT Gabrielle Dimaapi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.