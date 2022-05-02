Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guests render honors at the commissioning ceremony for USS Savannah (LCS 28) [Image 1 of 3]

    Guests render honors at the commissioning ceremony for USS Savannah (LCS 28)

    BRUNSWICK, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2022

    Photo by Lt. Gabrielle Dimaapi 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    220205-N-LN643-0004 BRUNSWICK, Ga. (Feb. 5, 2022) Guests render honors during the Presentation of Colors and the playing of the National Anthem at the commissioning ceremony for Independence-variant littoral combat ship, USS Savannah (LCS 28) in Brunswick, Ga. LCS 28 is the sixth ship to be named for Savannah. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Gabrielle Dimaapi/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022 16:20
    Location: BRUNSWICK, GA, US 
    The Honorable Meredith Berger delivers remarks during the commissioning ceremony for USS Savannah (LCS 28)
    The Honorable Meredith Berger tours USS Savannah (LCS 28)

    Under Secretary of the Navy
    UNSECNAV
    USS Savannah

