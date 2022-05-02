220205-N-LN643-0004 BRUNSWICK, Ga. (Feb. 5, 2022) Guests render honors during the Presentation of Colors and the playing of the National Anthem at the commissioning ceremony for Independence-variant littoral combat ship, USS Savannah (LCS 28) in Brunswick, Ga. LCS 28 is the sixth ship to be named for Savannah. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Gabrielle Dimaapi/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2022 16:20
|Photo ID:
|7039375
|VIRIN:
|220205-N-LN643-0004
|Resolution:
|4000x2667
|Size:
|1.87 MB
|Location:
|BRUNSWICK, GA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Guests render honors at the commissioning ceremony for USS Savannah (LCS 28) [Image 3 of 3], by LT Gabrielle Dimaapi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
