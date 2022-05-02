220205-N-LN643-0004 BRUNSWICK, Ga. (Feb. 5, 2022) Guests render honors during the Presentation of Colors and the playing of the National Anthem at the commissioning ceremony for Independence-variant littoral combat ship, USS Savannah (LCS 28) in Brunswick, Ga. LCS 28 is the sixth ship to be named for Savannah. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Gabrielle Dimaapi/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2022 Date Posted: 02.07.2022 16:20 Photo ID: 7039375 VIRIN: 220205-N-LN643-0004 Resolution: 4000x2667 Size: 1.87 MB Location: BRUNSWICK, GA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Guests render honors at the commissioning ceremony for USS Savannah (LCS 28) [Image 3 of 3], by LT Gabrielle Dimaapi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.