U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) moors up to the ice pier at McMurdo Station, Antarctica, Feb. 7, 2022. Polar Star arrived to McMurdo after an 86-day transit from the United States and broke a 37-mile-long channel from the ice's edge. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Diolanda Caballero)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2022 13:36
|Photo ID:
|7038965
|VIRIN:
|220207-G-AF140-1001
|Resolution:
|5520x3680
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|AQ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star moors at McMurdo Station [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Diolanda Caballero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
