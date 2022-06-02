Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star moors at McMurdo Station

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) moors up to the ice pier at McMurdo Station, Antarctica, Feb. 7, 2022. Polar Star arrived to McMurdo after an 86-day transit from the United States and broke a 37-mile-long channel from the ice's edge. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Diolanda Caballero)

