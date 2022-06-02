Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star moors at McMurdo Station [Image 3 of 3]

    Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star moors at McMurdo Station

    ANTARCTICA

    02.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Diolanda Caballero 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) moors up to the ice pier at McMurdo Station, Antarctica, Feb. 7, 2022. Polar Star arrived to McMurdo after an 86-day transit from the United States and broke a 37-mile-long channel from the ice's edge. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Diolanda Caballero)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022 13:36
    Photo ID: 7038965
    VIRIN: 220207-G-AF140-1001
    Resolution: 5520x3680
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: AQ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star moors at McMurdo Station [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Diolanda Caballero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Polar Star
    Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star
    USCGPolarOps
    Operation Deep Freeze 2022
    ODF22

