Coast Guard works alongside National Science Foundation in Antarctica

Shown is Maersk Peary, a National Science Foundation supply vessel, moored in Winter Quarters Bay, McMurdo Station, from the bridge of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10), Feb. 2, 2022. Maersk Peary will resupply McMurdo with an estimated eight million gallons of fuel to keep the research center running until resupplying again in Operation Deep Freeze 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Diolanda Caballero)

