    Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) conducts boat ops with NOAA [Image 1 of 3]

    Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) conducts boat ops with NOAA

    ANTARCTICA

    02.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Diolanda Caballero 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) transits to McMurdo Station in restricted visibility and light snow Feb. 2, 2022 near Winters Quarter Bay, Antarctica. Polar Star broke through 37 miles of ice between McMurdo and open ocean within a month of reaching the ice's edge. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Diolanda Caballero)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022 13:35
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) conducts boat ops with NOAA [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Diolanda Caballero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Antarctica
    Polar Star
    Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star
    USCGPolarOps
    Operation Deep Freeze 2022
    ODF22

