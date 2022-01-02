Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) conducts boat ops with NOAA

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) transits to McMurdo Station in restricted visibility and light snow Feb. 2, 2022 near Winters Quarter Bay, Antarctica. Polar Star broke through 37 miles of ice between McMurdo and open ocean within a month of reaching the ice's edge. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Diolanda Caballero)

Date Taken: 02.01.2022 Date Posted: 02.07.2022 Location: AQ